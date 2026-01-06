Aiden Sherrell injury update: Latest on Alabama center before Vanderbilt game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats offered an update on injured center Aiden Sherrell (knee) ahead of the Crimson Tide’s conference road opener at No. 11 Vanderbilt.

“Everybody practiced today except Aiden Sherrell, and he’s gonna end up being a game-time decision,” Oats said on Tuesday. “We’ll try to work him out a little bit up there when we get up there. We’ll have a little shootaround tonight. We’ll see how that workout goes, see how he responds with it tomorrow and make a decision.

“If he can’t go, Noah’s playing really well. Taylor looks a lot better in practice than he did going into that Kentucky game. Keitenn’s starting to look better, too. He just missed so many reps all fall. So hopefully, Aiden can go. He’s been one of the best bigs in the country. If he can’t, we’ve got options at that spot, too.”

Sherrell left Saturday’s Kentucky game in the first half, limping to the bench. After trainer Clarke Holter evaluated him, Sherrell made his way to the locker room. He emerged just before the start of the second half, rejoining his teammates on the bench, but did not play again.

Before his injury, Sherrell contributed three points, three rebounds, two assists and one block in nine minutes. The Crimson Tide big man was averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game prior to the SEC opener. Sherrell was shooting 53.5 percent from the field.

When Sherrell went down, Alabama turned to Noah Willliamson, who hadn’t quite lived up to expectations to start his first season in Tuscaloosa. But Williamson had his best game in a Tide uniform, finishing with 10 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes against the Wildcats.

If Sherrell can’t go in Nashville, the Tide could turn to Williamson in the post.

“He’s playing a lot more like what he played like at Bucknell,” Oats said. “And you’ve gotta earn your confidence, too, a little bit. I think he’s been in the gym. Particularly, maybe even the weeks going into Christmas break and after break, he’s been staying after practice. He’s deserving to play well. I think it’s coming for him.

“We just got out of practice; I thought he looked great. He had a couple moves he would never have tried a month or so ago that looks a little bit more like the Bucknell version of Noah, or ‘SEC Noah,’ as Noah said. SEC play, SEC Noah. Hopefully, SEC Noah stays in because it’s an SEC game here on Wednesday.”

Oats also said nothing has changed with freshmen Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka. They did not practice on Tuesday and will not be available against the Commodores on Wednesday.

The top-15 clash between Alabama and Vanderbilt is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

