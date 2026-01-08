Aiden Sherrell's status revealed for Alabama's game at Vanderbilt

Alabama issued its final availability report for its road matchup with Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Sophomore center Aiden Sherrell (knee) is a game time decision after being listed as questionable on the initial availability report last night. Freshman guard Davion Hannah (undisclosed) was ruled out after being doubtful on the initial report.

The only other player listed on the report was freshman center Collins Onyejiaka, still ruled out as he has been since the second game of the season.

Sherrell injured his knee during the Crimson Tide’s 89-74 win over Kentucky on Saturday, exiting the game in the first half after playing nine minutes. He’s averaging 8.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and ranks sixth nationally with 2.8 blocks per game.

No. 13 Alabama will take on No. 11 Vanderbilt from Memorial Gymnasium at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Alabama Availability Report

Davion Hannah – Out

Collins Onyejiaka – Out

Aiden Sherrell – Game Time Decision

Vanderbilt Availability Report

Frankie Collins – Out

SEC Availability Report Policies

Beginning with the 2024-25 athletics season, all Southeastern Conference schools will provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes to participate in each conference game in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

Prior to an SEC basketball game, an institution must issue the Initial Report the night before a game by 7 p.m. CT (or, for an institution that played a game the day before, by 11:00 am local time the day of the game, or two hours before the game starts, whichever is earlier).

On game day, an institution must provide one Game Day Update no later than 90 minutes before game time. On the Game Day Update, the only permissible designation statuses are:

• Available – Will dress for the game and be available to play

• Game Time Decision – Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the athlete in pre-game warmups before deciding whether he can participate in the game

• Out – Not dressing or available for the game

