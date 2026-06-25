Alabama adds ex-USC offensive lineman to offensive staff as assistant

Alabama has made another new addition to its offensive staff. The Crimson Tide has hired Viane Talamaivao as a member of the staff, head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed to The Martin Houston Show this morning.

Talamaivao has multiple ties to the Alabama program, first beginning when he was a player. He originally committed to Alabama to play for Nick Saban back in 2013 before flipping to USC, where he played all four years of college.

He worked under new Crimson Tide offensive line coach Adrian Klemm while he was a grad assistant at Oregon back in 2022, his second coaching gig after starting as the assistant offensive line coach for his alma mater. He was most recently the co-offensive line coach for Stanford last season, and was set to be the offensive tackles coach and run game coordinator for Cal in 2026 before being hired by Alabama.

He’s the second new offensive assistant hire announced for the Tide this week, joining former Louisville grad assistant and former South Alabama offensive lineman Noah Fisher, now on board as assistant tight ends coach.

Alabama’s 2026 offensive line as undergone a major overhaul, losing 11 players to the draft or transfer portal while bringing in 11 new faces from either the portal or high school ranks. Major returners from last year’s unit include second-year 5-star talents Michael Carroll and Jackson Lloyd.

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