Alabama adds top-10 kicker to 2027 class with commitment of Luke Cody

Alabama has landed another commitment in the 2027 class as Texas native kicker Luke Cody announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide late Saturday evening.

Cody received an offer from Alabama, after attending a camp in Tuscaloosa on Monday. He lined up an official visit back to campus shortly after receiving the offer, returning to UA late Thursday evening. He’s ranked by Kohl’s Professional Camps as the No. 9 kicker in the class.

“We had a little workout before the camp with about eight other guys, punters and kickers, we all went head-to-head in charting and competition. It was really fun,” Cody told BamaOnLine of his camp visit. “We had the actual athletes and snappers out there doing the whole operation for us. We went inside and got a tour around the facilities and everything. It was outstanding. It was insane to see how winning the program was when you have it in front of your eyes. That was awesome. When he said I was offered, it was a real blessing to have it.”

Cody starting kicking just about a year ago, and during his junior season for Lumberton High School last fall went 28-for-28 on PATs and 10-for-14 on field goals with a long of 54.

He’s the first special teams commitment for Alabama’s 2027 class, which is now up to eight commits overall. He’s also the first kicker the program has brought in out of high school since Conor Talty in 2023.

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