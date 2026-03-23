Alabama announces 2-hour scrimmage plans for 2026 A-Day Game

Details have been finalized for Alabama football’s annual Golden Flake A-Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at 1 p.m. CT inside Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Admission to A-Day and public parking will remain free of charge. All parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Alabama’s annual Walk of Fame ceremony at Denny Chimes will begin at 11 a.m. with head coach Kalen DeBoer joined by 2025 captains Parker Brailsford, Deontae Lawson, Tim Keenan III and Ty Simpson. Following the ceremony, the 2026 roster will take part in the Walk of Champions leading into Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 12:45 p.m. The Crimson Tide will then participate in a two-hour scrimmage with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Gates to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium will open at 12 p.m. Attendees should utilize Gates 14-17, 21-24, 34 and 47-53 to enter. The University’s clear bag policy, along with the use of metal detectors, will be in effect at the gates. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will also receive a limited-edition commemorative poster for the event.

As we previously announced, several modifications will be made to accommodate preparations for the concert taking place inside the stadium on Saturday, April 18, including the following:

Premium Areas Closed: There will be no access to suites or club spaces for A-Day.

There will be no access to suites or club spaces for A-Day. Seating: Seating for A-Day will be available in the lower bowl.

Seating for A-Day will be available in the lower bowl. Limited Concessions: A select number of market pads will be open with a limited menu on the south, east and west sides of levels 1 and 2. Concessions in the north will not be open.

A select number of market pads will be open with a limited menu on the south, east and west sides of levels 1 and 2. Concessions in the north will not be open. Crimson Tide Access: There will be no upgraded experience offerings such as locker room tours, reserved seating or parking passes.

There will be no upgraded experience offerings such as locker room tours, reserved seating or parking passes. TIDE PRIDE Breakfast/Luncheon: There will be no TIDE PRIDE Breakfast/Luncheon in Coleman Coliseum prior to A-Day.

There will be no TIDE PRIDE Breakfast/Luncheon in Coleman Coliseum prior to A-Day. Vector Security Champions Lane: The pregame fan fest area will not be in operation on the northwest side of the stadium prior to A-Day.

*** This information was acquired in a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

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