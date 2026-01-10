Alabama announces DB Red Morgan will return for 2026 season

Alabama defensive back Red Morgan will return for the 2026 season, Yea Alabama announced on Saturday morning. Morgan is the fourth Crimson Tide player the NIL collective has shared will return, joining receiver Lotzeir Brooks and quarterbacks Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

“I’m back,” Morgan told Yea Alabama.

Morgan played in all 15 games as a true sophomore in 2025, and he started five of the final six games at the Husky position, replacing senior DaShawn Jones. Morgan recorded 26 tackles (17 solo), three tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in his second year in the Alabama program. He also contributed on special teams.

As a true freshman in 2024, Morgan played in 12 of the Crimson Tide’s 13 games. He split time at the Husky position in Year 1, and he finished his rookie campaign with eight tackles, one TFL and one pass breakup. Morgan enrolled early and took part in bowl practice before the Rose Bowl against Michigan. The Phenix City, Ala., native chose UA over Florida State.

With Morgan returning and cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee expected to come back, as well, Alabama will welcome back three starters from its 2025 secondary. The Tide is waiting on NFL draft decisions from Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb. They have until Jan. 14.

