Alabama announces LB Cayden Jones will return for 2026 season

Alabama linebacker Cayden Jones will return for the 2026 season, Yea Alabama announced on Saturday. Jones is the fifth Crimson Tide player the school’s NIL collective has shared will return, joining Lotzeir Brooks, Red Morgan and quarterbacks Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

Jones, a sophomore, played in 10 of Alabama’s 15 games this season. He missed five games because of an ankle injury that required surgery. Jones recorded eight tackles and one hurry in his 10 appearances. He mostly played on special teams in Year 2 with the Tide, but Jones saw defensive snaps in four games, including five reps in the Rose Bowl against Indiana.

In 2024, Jones played in 11 games as a true freshman, also missing multiple games because of an injury. He recorded six tackles and a pass breakup during his rookie campaign, which saw him contribute on special teams in Year 1 and play 30 reps on the defensive side of the ball.

Alabama will have to replace its top three inside linebackers this offseason, as Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson and Nikhai Hill-Green are all out of eligibility. The Crimson Tide will bring back five inside ‘backers from last year’s team, including Jones, and also brought in an experienced player from the transfer portal, with Virginia Tech’s Caleb Woodson committing to UA.

