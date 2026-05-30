Alabama announces Lydia Lasprilla as new women's golf head coach

University of Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne announced that Lydia Lasprilla has been named head coach of the Crimson Tide women’s golf program. Lasprilla comes to the Capstone from Houston, where she spent the last eight years on the coaching staff, including the last five as the team’s head coach.

“We are excited to welcome Lydia Lasprilla as the next head coach of Alabama Golf,” Byrne said. “Lydia is a rising star in the sport and did an exceptional job during her time at Houston. Lydia’s vision aligned with Alabama’s commitment to comprehensive excellence. We look forward to her leading Alabama golf to championship levels.”

During her tenure at Houston, Lasprilla guided the Cougars to historical success, leading the program to four consecutive NCAA Regional appearances from 2023 through 2026 and its first-ever berth in the NCAA Championships in 2026. Under Lasprilla’s leadership, the Cougars reached new heights since she assumed her head coach role in 2021-22. At the beginning of her head coach tenure, Houston was ranked No. 69 nationally, and this season, the Cougars climbed to No. 27 in the NCAA Women’s Scoreboard rankings. In addition to climbing up the national rankings, Houston finished 20th overall at the most recent 2026 NCAA Championships, making historical strides for the UH program under Lasprilla.

“I am so honored to join the University of Alabama as the Head Women’s Golf Coach. The tradition, the brand, and the university (are) very special. To see the investment that Alabama has made, especially in the golf facility at Crimson Reserve, is unmatched. I am looking forward to building a winning culture and winning championships for years to come. I can’t wait to get started and am so thankful for this opportunity.”

Lydia Lasprilla Bio

In her time at Houston, Lasprilla led Houston to the program’s first-ever NCAA Championship appearance along with five NCAA Regional team appearances, one NCAA Regional individual berth, and helped guide Moa Svedenskiold to the 2025 NCAA Championships and All-American Karen Fredgaard to the 2021 NCAA Championships.

After serving as an assistant coach for three seasons, Lydia Lasprilla became the second leader in Houston Women’s Golf history when she was named the Carolyn Macow Leatherwood Head Coach in June 2021.

As the Carolyn Macow Leatherwood Head Coach, Lasprilla has guided the Cougars to team NCAA Regional appearances in each of the last four years with 25 Top-Five showings in tournaments, eight All-Conference performers, five Big 12 Conference Championships All-Tournament Team members and 16 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars.

The Cougars made history under Lasprilla in 2025-26 with the team’s first NCAA Championships appearance.

Armed with an experienced team, Houston recorded three top-three finishes during the regular season before finishing second at the Big 12 Championship presented by Allstate at Dallas Athletics Club.

The Cougars set a school record in postseason play with a score of 13-under 275 in the second round of the NCAA Simpsonville Regional at Louisville Golf Club and earned the program’s best regional finish with a second-place showing to advance to the NCAA Championships as a team for the first time in school history.

In 2024-25, Lasprilla led Houston to three tournament championships during the regular season, tying the school single-season record set by the 2018-19 team.

Lasprilla came to Houston after serving as a volunteer assistant coach at Louisville during the 2018 spring semester.

Playing Experience

Played under Amy Bond at Florida State and the No. 1 ranked team in 2017, contributing to six wins throughout the season

A three-time team captain

Reached No. 41 in the WAGR player rankings

A two-time First Team All-ACC selection

Two-time Kentucky Open Champion (2016 and 2023)

A 2015 Women’s Western Amateur Runner-Up

2014 Kentucky State Am Champion

Five-time Miss Kentucky Golf (2006,2008,2010, 2011, 2012) honoree

Lasprilla takes over a women’s golf program following the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Mic Potter, who spent the last 21 seasons at UA and led the Crimson Tide to its first-ever National Championship.

While appropriate members of The Board of Trustees have been notified of the proposed terms and conditions of this proposed appointment, the financial terms remain subject to approval by The Board of Trustees.

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

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