Alabama announces RB AK Dear will return for 2026 season

Alabama running back AK Dear will return for the 2026 season, Yea Alabama announced on Thursday. Dear is the ninth Crimson Tide player the NIL collective has shared will return.

Dear, a true freshman, appeared in five of Alabama’s 15 games during the 2025-26 season. However, he will be a redshirt freshman in 2026, as his fifth appearance occurred during the postseason. Dear finished his rookie year as the Tide’s fourth-leading rusher with 140 yards. He gained those on only 19 attempts (7.37 ypc) and scored three rushing touchdowns. Dear also caught three passes for 18 yards in his first year as a member of the Crimson Tide.

Dear’s return gives Alabama five scholarship running backs for the upcoming 2026 season. He is one of three returning tailbacks, while the Tdie also signed two from the high school ranks.

Players Yea Alabama has announced are returning:

Lotzeir Brooks, WR

Austin Mack, QB

Keelon Russell, QB

Red Morgan, DB

Cayden Jones, LB

Marshall Pritchett, TE

Bray Hubbard, DB

Yhonzae Pierre, LB

AK Dear, RB

