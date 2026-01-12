Alabama announces TE Marshall Pritchett will return for 2026 season

Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett will return for the 2026 season, Yea Alabama announced. Pritchett is the sixth Crimson Tide player the school’s NIL collective has shared will return

“He is excited to continue growing and developing with the program,” Yea Alabama said.

Pritchett, a true freshman, appeared in all 15 of the Crimson Tide’s games during the 2025-26 season. He primarily played on special teams as a rookie, but Pritchett logged offensive snaps (70) in four games for Alabama, including the Iron Bowl and SEC Championship Game. As a true freshman, Pritchett caught seven passes for 57 yards, and his best game came against Eastern Illinois, where he hauled in four catches for 30 yards in the 56-0 victory.

A native of Charleston, S.C., Pritchett is one of five tight ends from Alabama’s 2025 roster who will return for the 2026 season. The Crimson Tide is also adding three tight ends to the mix.

Players Yea Alabama has announced are returning:

Lotzeir Brooks, WR

Austin Mack, QB

Keelon Russell, QB

Red Morgan, DB

Cayden Jones, LB

Marshall Pritchett, TE

