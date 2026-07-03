Alabama Athletics self-reports six Level 3 NCAA violations

The University of Alabama’s athletic department self-reported six Level 3 NCAA violations from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, according to a violations summary posted on the school’s athletics website on Friday afternoon. Four different sports reported violations, including one minor infraction committed by the Alabama football program. Two were committed by student workers.

Below is a full list of Alabama’s minor NCAA violations and the corrective actions taken.

1. Football (1/26/26)

– Summary: A football staff member had a contact with prospective student-athlete during an evaluation period.

– Corrective actions taken: 1. Rules Education provided to the football staff. 2. Letter of Admonishment issued to the involved staff member. 3. The involved institutional staff member was not permitted to participate in any recruiting activity for 7 calendar days. 4. In-person contact (on or off campus) with the prospective student-athlete involved in the violation was prohibited for 30 days following the discovery of the violation. 5. Telephone calls and electronic correspondence between any institutional staff member and the prospective student-athlete involved in the violation were prohibited for 14 days. 6. The institution is limited to one off-campus contact per academic year with the involved prospect.

2. Film (5/12/26)

– Summary: A student worker participated in sports wagering activities via the website Kalshi.

– Corrective actions taken: 1. The compliance staff provides continuous rules education materials throughout the year on sports wagering activities and will continue to do so. 2. Additional rules education provided to the department with additional emphasis on predictive markets and the role Prohibet plays. 3. The student’s position with the video department was terminated.

3. Women’s soccer (6/17/26)

– Summary: Women’s soccer coach sent an email to prospective student-athlete prior to the first allowable date.

– Corrective actions taken: 1. Rules education provided to the soccer staff. 2. Letter of Admonishment issued to the coach. 3. The entire soccer staff is prohibited from sending any recruiting materials/correspondence (written or electronic) with the involved PSA and PSA’s family for two weeks once the PSA reaches permissible age to send general correspondence.

4. Women’s gymnastics (6/26/26)

– Summary: The gymnastics end-of-theyear banquet occurred during the week of final exams.

– Corrective actions taken: 1. Rules education provided to the gymnastics staff. 2. The impacted student-athletes will receive two additional days off during the 2026-2027 academic year.

5. Men’s tennis (6/26/26)

– Summary: The men’s tennis end-of-theyear banquet occurred during the week of final exams.

– Corrective actions taken: 1. Rules Education provided to the men’s tennis staff. 2. The impacted student-athletes will receive two additional days off during the 2026-2027 academic year.

6. Crimson Tide Productions (6/25/26)

– Summary: A student worker participated in sports wagering activities via the website Kalshi.

– Corrective actions taken: 1. The compliance staff provides continuous rules education materials throughout the year on sports wagering activities and will continue to do so. 2. Additional rules education provided to the department with additional emphasis on predictive markets and the role Prohibet plays. 3. The student’s position with CTP was terminated.

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