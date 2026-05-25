Alabama baseball chosen as Regional host for first time since 2023

Alabama baseball was chosen as a Regional site host from May 29-June 1, the NCAA announced Sunday evening.

The Crimson Tide and Sewell-Thomas Stadium will welcome three teams to Tuscaloosa, as the opening round of NCAA Regional play will begin on Friday, May 29, and extend through Monday, June 1. The Regional format is double-elimination, with only one team advancing from each of the 16 Regional sites into its respective NCAA Super Regional.

Fans interested in attending the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional can purchase all-session tickets for $105. All-session tickets include general admission and Right Field Terrace seating and will go on sale Tuesday, May 26, at 9 a.m. CT. On Thursday at 9 a.m., single-session tickets will be available for $25, while student tickets can be obtained for $5. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Alabama Ticket Office windows located inside Coleman Coliseum or online at RollTide.com beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Alabama NCAA Tournament Notes

Alabama will be making its 29th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance in addition to hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2023

The upcoming NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional stands as the sixth occasion Alabama has hosted an NCAA Regional since 1999, with the Crimson Tide owning a 12-2 (.857) mark in 14 all-time contests as a Regional host

The Crimson Tide holds a 74-57 (.564) record in the NCAA Tournament since its postseason debut in 1947, including a 60-41 (.594) mark in Regional games

Alabama has qualified for its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, matching its longest postseason streak since earning Regional berths for four straight seasons from 2008-11

Alabama has claimed eight Regional Championships in program history, including titles in 1950, 1983, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2006, 2010 and 2023

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

Not a member, Alabama’s fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!