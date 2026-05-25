Alabama baseball earns No. 7 national seed, set to host Tuscaloosa Regional

Alabama baseball received the No. 7 national seed during Monday morning’s 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show, as the Crimson Tide is prepared to host its first NCAA Regional since 2023.

The Crimson Tide and Sewell-Thomas Stadium will welcome Oklahoma State, USC Upstate and Alabama State to Tuscaloosa, as the opening round of NCAA Regional play will begin on Friday, May 29, and extend through Monday, June 1. The Regional format is double-elimination, with only one team advancing from each of the 16 Regional sites into its respective NCAA Super Regional.

As a top-eight national seed, Alabama would also host the NCAA Tuscaloosa Super Regional, should the Crimson Tide advance past the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional.

"It's really hard to beat us at home, which is really good for us."—Justin Lebron @AlabamaBSB will host a regional for the seventh time in program history. pic.twitter.com/aRQtMDwmbC — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 25, 2026

Fans interested in attending the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional can purchase all-session tickets for $105. All-session tickets include general admission and Right Field Terrace seating and will go on sale Tuesday, May 26, at 9 a.m. CT. On Thursday at 9 a.m., single-session tickets will be available for $25, while student tickets can be obtained for $5. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Alabama Ticket Office windows located inside Coleman Coliseum or online at RollTide.com beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Alabama NCAA Tournament Notes

Alabama will be making its 29th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance in addition to hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2023

The upcoming NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional stands as the sixth occasion Alabama has hosted an NCAA Regional since 1999, with the Crimson Tide owning a 12-2 (.857) mark in 14 all-time contests as a Regional host

The Crimson Tide holds a 74-57 (.564) record in the NCAA Tournament since its postseason debut in 1947, including a 60-41 (.594) mark in Regional games

Alabama has qualified for its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, matching its longest postseason streak since earning Regional berths for four straight seasons from 2008-11

The Crimson Tide has claimed eight Regional Championships in program history, including titles in 1950, 1983, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2006, 2010 and 2023

Alabama will square off with Alabama State to open the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional, with the Crimson Tide producing a 15-0 mark all-time against the Hornets, including a 2-0 record in two matchups this season

The Crimson Tide has never been paired with USC Upstate, while Alabama is 2-1 in three previous contests with Oklahoma State

*** This information was acquired from a recent press release from Alabama Athletics.

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