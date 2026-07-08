Alabama basketball adds Samford to upcoming non-conference schedule

Alabama basketball will host Samford as a part of its non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season, per a report from Rocco Miller. The official date for the game is still TBA.

The game will mark the 10th all-time meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs, whose campus in Birmingham is merely an hour away from Tuscaloosa. The two schools have met once during Nate Oats‘ tenure at Alabama, a 105-87 victory at Legacy Arena in Birmingham during December of 2019, Oats’ first season.

Samford is entering its second year under head coach Lennie Acuff, who took over the program after Bucky McMillan left to take the Texas A&M job. Acuff’s first year resulted in an 18-14 overall record, 11-7 in the SoCon and a first round SoCon Tournament loss in its lone postseason game.

The Crimson Tide has 13 possible games reported of a maximum 14-game non-conference schedule for this upcoming season, with dates still yet to be named for a few different matchups.

Known non-conference games

Nov. 2 – Sam Houston

Nov. 13 – Seton Hall

Nov. 17 – Kennesaw State

Nov. 24 – vs. Baylor (Las Vegas)

Nov. 26 – vs. Gonzaga/Kansas State (Las Vegas)

Nov. 27 – vs. TBD (Las Vegas)

Nov. 28 – Players Era championship, if necessary

Dec. 2 – at Miami

Dec. 12 – vs. St. John’s (Birmingham)

Dec. 21 – at Iowa (Des Moines)

TBD – vs. Houston (New York City)

TBD – at South Florida

TBD – Samford

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