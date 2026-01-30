Alabama basketball announces signing of 2026 prospect Qayden Samuels

Alabama officially announced the signing of 2026 recruit Qayden Samuels on Friday.

Samuels, a 6-foot-6 wing, is the second signee for the Crimson Tide in the class, joining fellow wing Tarris Bouie. Samuels is ranked as a top-25 player in the class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

“Qayden Samuels is an electric scorer and has proven himself to be one of the best scorers in the country,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “Qayden is a very good athlete, who plays above the rim and makes good plays with the ball in his hands. We are elated to sign one of the most sought-after players in the country.”

Qayden Samuels | 6-6 | District Heights, Md. (Bishop McNamara High School)

Ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 6 ranked small forward and the No. 18 player overall by 247

Tabbed as the No. 2 recruit from the state of Maryland

Ranked 10 th in scoring on the 2025 EYBL Circuit, scoring 20 points per game while shooting over 40 percent from three-point range for Team Takeover

in scoring on the 2025 EYBL Circuit, scoring 20 points per game while shooting over 40 percent from three-point range for Team Takeover A 2026 McDonald’s All-American nominee

Participated in the NBPA Top 100 Camp this summer, averaging 26.4 points and 9.8 rebounds in five contests

Attended the 2025 USA Basketball Fall Minicamp

A First Team All-WCAC selection

Set the Bishop McNamara school record for most points scored in a game with 45

