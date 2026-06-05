Alabama basketball draws road matchup with Miami in 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge

The matchups for the 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge have been set. According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Alabama will travel to Coral Gables to take on Miami in this year’s challenge, with the game played on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

This will be the fourth year of the annual challenge, with the SEC holding a 2-0-1 record. Alabama is 2-1 in challenge games, including two wins in a row. The Crimson Tide lost at home to Clemson in the inaugural year of the challenge, followed by a road win over North Carolina in 2024-25 and a home win over Clemson last December.

Miami is entering its second year under head coach Jai Lucas, who had an incredibly successful first season. He led the Hurricanes to a 26-9 record in 2025-26, earning a 7-seed in the NCAA Tournament and a first-round victory over Missouri before being knocked out in the second round by Iowa State.

It will be the first meeting between Alabama and Miami since the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational, when the Crimson Tide put together a dominant 96-64 performance in Orlando.

The challenge adds yet another marquee non-conference matchup to Alabama’s 2026-27 schedule, which already features games against Houston, St. John’s, Seton Hall as well as the annual Players Era in Las Vegas.

Known non-conference games

Nov. 13 – vs. Seton Hall

Nov. 24 – vs. Baylor (Las Vegas)

Nov. 26 – vs. Gonzaga/Kansas State (Las Vegas)

Nov. 27 – vs. TBD (Las Vegas)

Nov. 28 – potential Players Era game, if necessary

Dec. 2 – @ Miami

Dec. 12 – vs. St. John’s (Birmingham)

TBD – vs. Houston (New York City)

TBD – @ South Florida

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