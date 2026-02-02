Alabama basketball falls out of AP Poll after loss to Florida
Alabama basketball went 1-1 last week, beating Missouri by 26 points on Tuesday before losing by 23 on the road at Florida on Sunday.
As a result of the Crimson Tide’s blowout loss over the weekend, the team was dropped out of the AP Poll in this week’s update. That ends a 42-week streak of being ranked in the poll, dating back to late January of the 2024 season, the second-longest streak in program history. It was also the fifth-longest streak nationally.
The SEC has four ranked teams in this week’s poll — No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 17 Florida, No. 21 Arkansas and No. 25 Tennessee. Texas A&M and Alabama are the top two teams receiving votes.
This week, Alabama (14-7, 4-4 SEC) will face Texas A&M at home on Wednesday before going on the road to face Auburn on Saturday. Tipoff on Wednesday night is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network from Coleman Coliseum.
Week 13 AP Poll
- Arizona
- Michigan
- UConn
- Duke
- Illinois
- Gonzaga
- Iowa State
- Houston
- Nebraska
- Michigan State
- Kansas
- Purdue
- Texas Tech
- North Carolina
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- Florida
- Virginia
- Saint Louis
- Clemson
- Arkansas
- St. John’s
- Miami (OH)
- Louisville
- Tennessee
