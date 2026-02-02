Skip to main content
Alabama
Join Now

Alabama basketball falls out of AP Poll after loss to Florida

63571867_t466o7i5ncby: Blake Byler1 hour agoblakebyler45

Alabama basketball went 1-1 last week, beating Missouri by 26 points on Tuesday before losing by 23 on the road at Florida on Sunday.

As a result of the Crimson Tide’s blowout loss over the weekend, the team was dropped out of the AP Poll in this week’s update. That ends a 42-week streak of being ranked in the poll, dating back to late January of the 2024 season, the second-longest streak in program history. It was also the fifth-longest streak nationally.

The SEC has four ranked teams in this week’s poll — No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 17 Florida, No. 21 Arkansas and No. 25 Tennessee. Texas A&M and Alabama are the top two teams receiving votes.

This week, Alabama (14-7, 4-4 SEC) will face Texas A&M at home on Wednesday before going on the road to face Auburn on Saturday. Tipoff on Wednesday night is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network from Coleman Coliseum.

Week 13 AP Poll

  1. Arizona
  2. Michigan
  3. UConn
  4. Duke
  5. Illinois
  6. Gonzaga
  7. Iowa State
  8. Houston
  9. Nebraska
  10. Michigan State
  11. Kansas
  12. Purdue
  13. Texas Tech
  14. North Carolina
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. BYU
  17. Florida
  18. Virginia
  19. Saint Louis
  20. Clemson
  21. Arkansas
  22. St. John’s
  23. Miami (OH)
  24. Louisville
  25. Tennessee

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!

You may also like