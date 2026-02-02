Alabama basketball falls out of AP Poll after loss to Florida

Alabama basketball went 1-1 last week, beating Missouri by 26 points on Tuesday before losing by 23 on the road at Florida on Sunday.

As a result of the Crimson Tide’s blowout loss over the weekend, the team was dropped out of the AP Poll in this week’s update. That ends a 42-week streak of being ranked in the poll, dating back to late January of the 2024 season, the second-longest streak in program history. It was also the fifth-longest streak nationally.

The SEC has four ranked teams in this week’s poll — No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 17 Florida, No. 21 Arkansas and No. 25 Tennessee. Texas A&M and Alabama are the top two teams receiving votes.

This week, Alabama (14-7, 4-4 SEC) will face Texas A&M at home on Wednesday before going on the road to face Auburn on Saturday. Tipoff on Wednesday night is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network from Coleman Coliseum.

Week 13 AP Poll

Arizona Michigan UConn Duke Illinois Gonzaga Iowa State Houston Nebraska Michigan State Kansas Purdue Texas Tech North Carolina Vanderbilt BYU Florida Virginia Saint Louis Clemson Arkansas St. John’s Miami (OH) Louisville Tennessee

