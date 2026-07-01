Alabama basketball hosting Kennesaw State during 2026-27 non-conference schedule

Alabama basketball will play Kennesaw State in Coleman Coliseum as part of its 2026-27 non-conference slate, KSU Athletics announced on Wednesday. The game will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The two schools met last season in Huntsville for the Rocket City Classic, a game the Crimson Tide won 92-81 on Sunday, Dec. 21.

The Owls are led by former Alabama player and assistant coach Antoine Pettway, entering his fourth season with the program. Last year was his best year yet, going 21-14 overall and 10-10 in the C-USA. He led Kennesaw State to a C-USA Tournament championship, earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament as a 14-seed before falling in the first round to Gonzaga.

It will be the second all-time meeting between Alabama head coach Nate Oats and Pettway, and Pettway’s first game back in Coleman Coliseum since leaving the program after the 2022-23 season. He was an assistant coach for the Crimson Tide from 2008-2023, and played for the program from 2000-2004 prior to that.

Oats holds a 4-0 record against his former assistants in his career.

Known non-conference games

Nov. 2 – vs. Sam Houston

Nov. 13 – vs. Seton Hall

Nov. 17 – vs. Kennesaw State

Nov. 24 – vs. Baylor (Las Vegas)

Nov. 26 – vs. Gonzaga/Kansas State (Las Vegas)

Nov. 27 – vs. TBD (Las Vegas)

Nov. 28 – Players Era championship, if necessary

Dec. 2 – @ Miami

Dec. 12 – vs. St. John’s (Birmingham)

Dec. 21 – @ Iowa (Des Moines)

TBD – vs. Houston (New York City)

TBD – @ South Florida

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