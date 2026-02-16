Skip to main content
Alabama
Alabama basketball ranked in AP Poll again after 4-game win streak

Alabama basketball went 2-0 once again this past week, beating Ole Miss on the road by 19 on Wednesday night, followed by a 14-point home win over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide has now won four games in a row, and as a result it’s now back in the AP Poll after a two-week absence. In today’s update, Alabama is ranked No. 25.

The SEC has four ranked teams this week — No. 12 Florida, No. 19 Vanderbilt, No. 20 Arkansas and No. 25 Alabama.

The rankings set up a huge matchup between top-25 teams on Wednesday night, as the Tide welcomes Arkansas into Coleman Coliseum (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). Then Saturday, the Tide will travel to Baton Rouge to face unranked LSU.

Week 15 AP Poll

  1. Michigan
  2. Houston
  3. Duke
  4. Arizona
  5. UConn
  6. Iowa State
  7. Purdue
  8. Kansas
  9. Nebraska
  10. Illinois
  11. Gonzaga
  12. Florida
  13. Texas Tech
  14. Virginia
  15. Michigan State
  16. North Carolina
  17. St. John’s
  18. Saint Louis
  19. Vanderbilt
  20. Arkansas
  21. Louisville
  22. Miami (OH)
  23. BYU
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Alabama

