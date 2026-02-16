Alabama basketball ranked in AP Poll again after 4-game win streak

Alabama basketball went 2-0 once again this past week, beating Ole Miss on the road by 19 on Wednesday night, followed by a 14-point home win over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide has now won four games in a row, and as a result it’s now back in the AP Poll after a two-week absence. In today’s update, Alabama is ranked No. 25.

The SEC has four ranked teams this week — No. 12 Florida, No. 19 Vanderbilt, No. 20 Arkansas and No. 25 Alabama.

The rankings set up a huge matchup between top-25 teams on Wednesday night, as the Tide welcomes Arkansas into Coleman Coliseum (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). Then Saturday, the Tide will travel to Baton Rouge to face unranked LSU.

Week 15 AP Poll

Michigan Houston Duke Arizona UConn Iowa State Purdue Kansas Nebraska Illinois Gonzaga Florida Texas Tech Virginia Michigan State North Carolina St. John’s Saint Louis Vanderbilt Arkansas Louisville Miami (OH) BYU Wisconsin Alabama

