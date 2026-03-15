Alabama basketball receives 4-seed in 2026 NCAA Tournament

Alabama basketball is going to the Big Dance once again.

During Sunday night’s selection show, it was announced that the Crimson Tide will be the 4-seed in the Midwest Region of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. It will face off against 13-seed Hofstra in the first round on Friday, with its second round game on Sunday if it advances. Both games this weekend will take place in Tampa, Fla..

If Alabama advances to the Sweet 16, its second weekend games will take place in Chicago.

It marks the sixth consecutive season Alabama has made the NCAA Tournament, dating back to Nate Oats‘ second season in 2020-21. That ties the program record, previously held by Wimp Sanderson‘s teams from 1982-1987.

Alabama has been a top-6 seed in the NCAA Tournament in each of the past six years, every tournament under Oats. The Crimson Tide has been to the Sweet 16 four of the last five years, been to the Elite Eight the past two years, and is two years removed from the program’s first Final Four appearance in 2024.

Tipoff times for Alabama’s first-round NCAA Tournament game will be announced later tonight.

NCAA Tournament Midwest Region

Michigan Iowa State Virginia Alabama Texas Tech Tennessee Kentucky Georgia Saint Louis Santa Clara Miami (OH) / SMU Akron Hofstra Wright State Tennessee State UMBC / Howard

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