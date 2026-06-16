Alabama basketball reveals jersey numbers for new additions

Alabama basketball has revealed jersey numbers for its seven new additions for the 2026-27 roster.

The Crimson Tide brought in four transfers and three freshmen during the offseason. Of the transfers, senior forward Brandon Garrison will wear No. 9, senior forward Drew Fielder will wear No. 8, sophomore forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming will wear No. 0, and redshirt freshman wing Cole Cloer will wear No. 33.

Of the freshmen, guard Qayden Samuels will wear No. 11, forward Jaxon Richardson will wear No. 23, and wing Tarris Bouie will wear No. 4.

Davis-Fleming is wearing the same number his brother, Javian Davis, wore while he played at Alabama in 2019-2020. Richardson’s No. 23 is the same number his father, Jason, wore while playing in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and multiple other teams.

There were no announced number changes for Alabama’s returning players from last season. Those players include Amari Allen (No. 5), Aden Holloway (No. 2), London Jemison (No. 6), Keitenn Bristow (No. 10) and Collins Onyejiaka (No. 34).

The Crimson Tide’s official online roster has not yet been updated with new heights and weights for additions or returners.

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