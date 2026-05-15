Alabama basketball schedules home-and-home series with Seton Hall

Alabama basketball has scheduled Seton Hall in a home-and-home series that will take place over the next two seasons, Yea Alabama announced on Friday.

The Crimson Tide will host the Pirates at home in Coleman Coliseum on Nov. 13, and will head to New Jersey for the return game during the 2027-28 season.

Last season, Seton Hall went 21-12 with a fourth place finish in the Big East, missing the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are entering their fifth season under head coach Shaheen Holloway, who returned to his alma mater after leading St. Peter’s to the Elite Eight as a 15-seed in 2022.

The addition of the series is the next step in filling out Alabama’s 2026-27 non-conference schedule, which still has a ways to go. Known games on the schedule include playing St. John’s in Birmingham for the C.M. Newton Classic on Dec. 12, playing South Florida on the road, a TBA opponent in the SEC/ACC Challenge, and as many as four games in the 16-team Players Era bracket in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving Week.

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