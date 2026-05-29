Alabama basketball schedules neutral-site game against Houston in Madison Square Garden

Alabama basketball has added another high-caliber opponent to its non-conference schedule. The Crimson Tide will reportedly face Houston at the 2026 Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

There is no official date for the game at this stage. Duke and Georgia will meet during the same event.

Alabama and Houston have faced off three times during Nate Oats‘ tenure, with the Crimson Tide winning all three meetings. Alabama swept a home-and-home series during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, before a third meeting came in the first round of the Players Era Festival in 2024-25, an overtime victory for the Tide.

The Cougars have consistently been one of the best programs in college basketball throughout the decade, making two Final Fours since 2021 and six consecutive Sweet 16s.

Oats is once again putting together a challenging non-conference schedule for the Tide this coming season. Known marquee games include a home matchup with Seton Hall, St. John’s in Birmingham, and multiple games in the Players Era Sixteen during Thanksgiving Week, beginning with a game against Baylor. More schedule news will continue to be revealed throughout the offseason.

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