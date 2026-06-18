Alabama basketball schedules neutral-site series with Iowa

Alabama basketball has added another marquee non-conference game to its 2026-27 schedule. According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the Crimson Tide will travel to Des Moines for a neutral-site game against Iowa this year, followed by a return game in Mobile during the 2027-28 season.

The game will played on Dec. 21 this season at the Casey’s Center, per HawkeyeInsider.

Iowa is coming off a fantastic first season under head coach Ben McCollum. The Hawkeyes went 24-13 overall with a 10-10 record in the Big Ten, earning an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament. They were the Cinderella story of March Madness, upsetting 1-seed Florida in the second round and advancing all the way to the Elite Eight, the program’s first since 1987, before losing to Illinois.

Alabama’s 2026-27 non-conference schedule is once again as challenging as you can find, which is typical under Nate Oats. Other major opponents include Houston, Miami, St. John’s, Seton Hall and multiple games in the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas.

Known non-conference games

Nov. 2 – vs. Sam Houston

Nov. 13 – vs. Seton Hall

Nov. 24 – vs. Baylor (Las Vegas)

Nov. 26 – vs. Gonzaga/Kansas State (Las Vegas)

Nov. 27 – vs. TBD (Las Vegas)

Nov. 28 – Players Era championship, if necessary

Dec. 2 – @ Miami

Dec. 12 – vs. St. John’s (Birmingham)

Dec. 21 – @ Iowa (Des Moines)

TBD – vs. Houston (New York City)

TBD – @ South Florida

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