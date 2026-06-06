Alabama basketball schedules Sam Houston for 2026-27 season opener

Alabama basketball will open the 2026-27 season against Sam Houston on Monday, Nov. 2, BamaOnLine has learned. The game will be played at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

The Bearkats are entering their fourth season under head coach Chris Mudge after going 21-12 last season, 13-7 in the C-USA. Sam Houston finished last season ranked No. 111 in KenPom, the second-highest ranked team in its league.

The two schools have met just once on the hardwood before, a 77-58 neutral-site victory for the Crimson Tide back in December of 1997.

Alabama has won its last six season-openers under head coach Nate Oats. The last loss came at the hands of Penn, kicking off Oats’ first season in Tuscaloosa in 2019-20.

Known non-conference games

Nov. 2 – vs. Sam Houston

Nov. 13 – vs. Seton Hall

Nov. 24 – vs. Baylor (Las Vegas)

Nov. 26 – vs. Gonzaga/Kansas State (Las Vegas)

Nov. 27 – vs. TBD (Las Vegas)

Nov. 28 – potential Players Era game, if necessary

Dec. 2 – @ Miami

Dec. 12 – vs. St. John’s (Birmingham)

TBD – vs. Houston (New York City)

TBD – @ South Florida

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!