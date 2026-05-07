Alabama basketball to play in expanded Players Era tournament

The Alabama men’s basketball team will play in the Player Era in Las Vegas for a third year in a row, and the multi-day event is now expanding to 24 teams and two separate tournaments.

The Crimson Tide will be part of the Players Era Sixteen, played over five days during the week of Thanksgiving. The 2026 field will include 16 teams, including the reigning national champion, Michigan, along with Gonzaga, St. John’s, Baylor, Louisville, Iowa State, Tennessee, Miami, Texas Tech, Maryland, TCU, Oregon, Creighton, San Diego State and Kansas State.

Additional details, including matchups and broadcast information, will be announced later.

Alabama played four of the 15 teams that will be in Las Vegas in November, including Gonzaga, which it met in last year’s Players Era, Michigan, St. John’s and Tennessee (twice). The Crimson Tide has posted a 4-2 record in the Players Era, going 2-1 in each of the past two years.

On Thursday, Players Era and ESPN announced a multi-year agreement for ESPN to serve as the exclusive broadcast partner, beginning with the pair of 2026 tournaments in Las Vegas.

“College basketball is the hottest and one of the fastest-growing sports properties in the country,” Players Era CEO Seth Berger said. “The players have never been better, and record ratings for early-season college basketball reflect that. Led by top programs from multiple conferences across the sport, the teams in our field are stronger than ever. We can’t wait to bring March to November with the number one college basketball network in the world, ESPN.”

Alabama will play up to four games in the Players Era. It will also face St. John’s in Birmingham in the annual CM Newton Classic, host South Florida in Coleman Coliseum and take part in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Opponents for the non-conference challenge are not yet known.

Teams playing in 2026 Players Era Sixteen

Alabama

Michigan

Gonzaga

St. John’s

Baylor

Louisville

Iowa State

Tennessee

Miami

Texas Tech

Maryland

TCU

Oregon

Creighton

San Diego State

Kansas State

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!