Alabama basketball to play Ole Miss in preseason exhibition in Birmingham

For the third consecutive year, Alabama basketball will unofficially tip off its season in Birmingham. The Crimson Tide will participate in the third annual Ballin in Boutwell event at Boutwell Auditorium, taking on Ole Miss in a preseason exhibition on Thursday, Oct. 15. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT.

Alabama is 2-0 in previous Boutwell games, though like this season’s game, none have counted for or against the team’s official record for that season. The Tide beat Wake Forest 98-77 in October 2024, and beat Florida State 109-105 last October.

The event began in 2024, initially titled “Bama in Boutwell,” solely featuring the Crimson Tide’s game. It expanded last season, including preseason exhibitions for teams across the state including Auburn, Alabama A&M, Samford and the Alabama women’s team. This year’s event will again take place over multiple days featuring multiple teams, with Alabama’s game closing out the event on its final day.

This season’s opponent, Ole Miss, has given Nate Oats‘ program some trouble in recent years. The Rebels are 2-2 against the Tide under head coach Chris Beard, who’s entering his fourth season with the program.

The two teams split last season’s two meetings, with Alabama winning 93-74 in Oxford during the regular season, and Ole Miss winning in a stunning 80-79 upset during the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in March.

The game will take place a little under three weeks before the start of the 2026-27 college basketball season, which begins nationwide on Nov. 2. Alabama has already had a number of major non-conference games reported throughout the offseason, with a finalized schedule expected to be released soon.

Known non-conference games

Nov. 2 – Sam Houston

Nov. 13 – Seton Hall

Nov. 17 – Kennesaw State

Nov. 24 – vs. Baylor (Las Vegas)

Nov. 26 – vs. Gonzaga/Kansas State (Las Vegas)

Nov. 27 – vs. TBD (Las Vegas)

Nov. 28 – Players Era championship, if necessary

Dec. 2 – at Miami

Dec. 12 – vs. St. John’s (Birmingham)

Dec. 16 – at South Florida

Dec. 21 – at Iowa (Des Moines)

TBD – vs. Houston (New York City)

TBD – Samford

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