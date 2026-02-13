Alabama basketball unveils new alternate uniforms for South Carolina game

The Alabama men’s basketball team will wear new uniforms on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide unveiled an alternate uniform on Friday, via its NIL collective Yea Alabama, one day after the entity teased something for the home game against South Carolina. The team will wear the uniforms against the Gamecocks on Saturday, Feb. 14, at Coleman Coliseum.

This marks the third season in a row that Alabama has introduced new jerseys, and the fourth new uniform during that span. The new look is a white jersey and shorts and “Crimson Tide” stitched on the front in crimson. A new logo with an old-school elephant is on the shorts.

UA’s home game against South Carolina will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

