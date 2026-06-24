Alabama basketball's conference opponents for 2026-27 schedule announced

Alabama basketball’s SEC opponents for the 2026-27 season have been announced, per a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Each team in the league will once again play 18 conference games, nine at home and nine on the road.

Home games, which will be played in Coleman Coliseum, include Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.

Road games include Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

Auburn, Mississippi State and Arkansas will each be played twice, once in each team’s home arena. Auburn and Mississippi State have been annual home-and-away opponents since the league expanded to 16 teams, while Arkansas is this season’s rotating home-and-away opponent.

Alabama held a 13-5 record in SEC play last season, earning the 2-seed in the conference tournament before falling in the quarterfinals to 15-seed Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide has gone 13-5 in league play each of the last three years, and has won at least 13 games in conference play in five of seven years under head coach Nate Oats.

Oats has also put together one of the most challenging non-conference slates in the country yet again, with games currently scheduled against Houston, St. John’s, Iowa, Miami, multiple games in the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas, and more.

Official dates for Alabama’s full schedule, including conference games, will be announced at a later date.

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