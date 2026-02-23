Alabama center Charles Bediako appeals court ruling in attempt to regain eligibility

The attorneys of Alabama center Charles Bediako filed an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court on Monday in an attempt for him to regain his eligibility. The news was first reported by Mike Rodak of Bama247.

Bediako is appealing the denial of a preliminary injunction by Tuscaloosa County circuit court judge Daniel Pruet. The denial came on Feb. 9, and he has been ineligible to play for Alabama since. Bediako’s attorneys are also seeking injunctive relief pending the appeal.

Bediako was deemed ineligible by the NCAA in early January, but was granted a temporary restraining order by judge Jim Roberts after suing the NCAA, allowing him to play until the scheduled hearing. The TRO was granted on Jan. 21 and was later extended, allowing Bediako to play in five games for the Crimson Tide.

Roberts, who granted both the initial TRO and the TRO extension on Jan. 26, recused himself from the case following a motion from the NCAA that cited his status as an Alabama Athletics donor. Pruet took over the case on Jan. 28.

In Bediako’s five games played for Alabama on his TRO, he averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. The Crimson Tide went 3-2 in those games, beating Missouri, Texas A&M and Auburn while losing to Tennessee and Florida. His last appearance was against Auburn on Feb. 7.

Bediako has remained with the team since his denial of eligibility over the past few weeks, continuing to practice while being unable to participate in games.

“He practiced today. He helps the scout team,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said on Feb. 13. “Like I said before, people that want to have all these thoughts, when you leave here to go to the G League, that does not help your development. There’s a reason that people are leaving the EuroLeague as pros to come to college basketball. It’s a better situation for them. They’re making more money than the EuroLeague, they’re able to work on their body better, we have better travel, better nutrition, diet, everything.

“He’s working out with our strength coach, working with him and Amanda on getting his diet back so he can put the weight on that he’s lost while he was in the G League. He’s practicing with us. He’s going to class, he wants to get his degree from Alabama. He’s a student-athlete that unfortunately is not allowed to participate in games. He’s a student-athlete at Alabama and will be treated as such. He practiced with us today.”

Alabama has four regular season games remaining, next facing off against Mississippi State on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

