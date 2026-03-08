Alabama clinches No. 2 seed in SEC Tournament after win over Auburn
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 16 Alabama defeated Auburn, 96-84, on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. With the win, the Crimson Tide clinches the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.
Alabama (23-8, 13-5 SEC) will play in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, March 13, in the third game of the tournament’s quarterfinal round. Following a double bye, the Tide will face the winner of the second-round matchup between the 7-seed Georgia and either No. 10 Texas or No. 15 Ole Miss. Alabama’s quarterfinal game will tip off at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
Florida, the defending SEC Tournament champion, will be the 1 seed next week in Nashville. The SEC Tournament Championship Game is on Sunday, March 15, at noon CT on ESPN.
Alabama has won the SEC Tournament eight times in program history — 1934, 1982, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991, 2021 and 2023. The Tide has twice won the conference tournament under coach Nate Oats (2021 and 2023), the same years Alabama won the regular-season conference title.
2026 SEC Tournament seeds
1. Florida
2. Alabama
3. Arkansas
4. Vanderbilt
5. Tennessee
6. Texas A&M
7. Georgia
8. Missouri
9. Kentucky
10. Texas
11. Oklahoma
12. Auburn
13. Mississippi State
14. South Carolina
15. Ole Miss
16. LSU
*** This story will be updated.
