Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer named to Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. released the preseason watch list for the 2026 Dodd Trophy, and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer made the list.

Entering his third season as the head football coach in Tuscaloosa, Ala., DeBoer was one of 20 coaches recognized by the Dodd Trophy before the start of the 2026 college football season.

The Dodd Trophy celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy. The award was established to honor the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision head football coach whose program represents the highest ideals on and off the field.

“For more than five decades, the Dodd Trophy has established itself as the most coveted head coaching award in college football because it represents more than just wins on the field,” said Jim Terry, Chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Equally as important, we also focus on a coach’s impact on developing student-athletes in the classroom and within their communities. As a result, consideration is limited to coaches who have set a standard of academic excellence and have spent at least two seasons leading their current programs, allowing them time to build a culture of success on and off the field.”

A midseason watch list – adding to or narrowing the field – will be released in the fall. A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2026 season. The winner of the 2026 Dodd Trophy will then be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

2026 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Coach School Conference APR (2024-25) Bret Bielema Illinois Big Ten 988 Jeff Brohm Louisville ACC 972 Curt Cignetti Indiana Big Ten 989 Mario Cristobal Miami (FL) ACC 993 Spencer Danielson Boise State Pac-12 985 Ryan Day Ohio State Big Ten 1000 Kalen DeBoer Alabama SEC 1000 Sonny Dykes TCU Big 12 987 Mike Elko Texas A&M SEC 1000 Kirk Ferentz Iowa Big Ten 997 Jedd Fisch Washington Big Ten 991 Marcus Freeman Notre Dame Independent 1000 Willie Fritz Houston Big 12 989 Josh Heupel Tennessee SEC 993 Brent Key Georgia Tech ACC 997 Dan Lanning Oregon Big Ten 988 Lincoln Riley USC Big Ten 993 Steve Sarkisian Texas SEC 990 Kirby Smart Georgia SEC 981 Brent Venables Oklahoma SEC 997

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