Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer receives contract extension, raise before Year 3

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees compensation committee approved a new contract for third-year head football coach Kalen DeBoer during a Wednesday video conference.

DeBoer received a 7-year extension that will pay him an annual salary of $12.5 million through January 31, 2033. He was set to earn $10.5 million this year under his previous deal. His salary is split up between $6.25 million in base salary and $6.25 million to “Debo Marketing, Inc.”

Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne said DeBoer’s buyout will be $10 million through January 31, 2027. It will decrease to $8 million the following year and $6 million through the first month of 2029. It will then decrease to $0 for the final four years of the new contract.

The buyout is if he leaves Alabama for another program. It’s double his previous contract. If he is fired without cause, the university would owe DeBoer 90% of any remaining compensation.

“My family and I would like to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor Trant, President Mohler, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration and football staff, this community and the University for their continued support of Alabama Football,” DeBoer said in a statement.

“We are excited about the opportunity to continue our time in Tuscaloosa with this contract extension. This University has become a special place to us, and I look forward to working to ensure that Alabama football remains at the forefront of college football. This program has a long history of success and an unmatched tradition that I was eager to be a part of two years ago, and I cannot wait to keep coaching our guys and bring more championships to Alabama.”

Under the incentives portion of DeBoer’s new contract, he will earn $200,000 if he wins an SEC championship. Winning a national championship would earn DeBoer a $1.65 million bonus.

DeBoer is entering his third year as the Alabama head coach. He has led the Crimson Tide to a 20-8 (12-4 SEC) overall record in his first two seasons. Last year, Alabama reached the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, where it won on the road at Oklahoma before losing to the eventual national champion, Indiana, in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal.

DeBoer’s name was brought up for a couple of high-profile openings in college football, as Penn State and Michigan searched for new head coaches. DeBoer publicly denied any interest on his part, and now, he and Alabama have agreed to a new contract ahead of his third season.

“We are pleased to extend Coach DeBoer and are proud to have him leading the Crimson Tide football program,” Byrne said in a statement. “He is an excellent coach and has done a commendable job developing our student-athletes. Thanks to President Mohler, Chancellor Trant and our Board of Trustees for their support and approval of this extension.”

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!