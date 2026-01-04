Alabama DB Cam Calhoun plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Alabama defensive back Cam Calhoun plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Calhoun, a redshirt sophomore, transferred into the program last offseason and spent the year as a reserve in the secondary. He appeared in 14 of Alabama’s 15 games this past season, logging six total tackles, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery while playing on special teams and as a backup cornerback.

Prior to his time at Alabama, he spent the 2024 season at Utah and the 2023 season redshirting on Michigan’s national title-winning team. His next stop will be his fourth school in four collegiate seasons.

Calhoun is Alabama’s second defensive back to hit the portal, joining Kameron Howard.

The portal will remain open until Jan. 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

Micah DeBose, OL

Cole Adams, WR

Wilkin Formby, OL

Rico Scott, WR

Keon Keeley, DL

Cam Calhoun, DB

