Alabama DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. back at practice after suspension

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is back at practice for the Crimson Tide as spring practice began this past Sunday.

Kirkpatrick was indefinitely suspended by head coach Kalen DeBoer in early November of last season following an arrest and charges of three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempting to elude and speeding. He missed the final seven games of the season.

“Yeah, he had consequences for what he did and the things he’s gone through,” DeBoer said after Alabama’s practice on Tuesday. “There’s still pieces to that that he’s taking care of when it comes to those consequences with the team. Missed a lot of the season last year to be able to get back to the spot where he is on the football field. He met those requirements and has a great attitude about him. He loves ball. He’s got to build the trust up with his teammates out there every day. He’ll do the things not just on the field, but off it as well to meet the standard our program expects.”

Kirkpatrick played in all eight games last season prior to his arrest and suspension, contributing both on special teams an as a rotational piece in the secondary. He totaled eight tackles, a forced fumble and a defended pass last season, and now enters his third year in 2026 as a junior.

Alabama has 13 more spring practices remaining, including two closed scrimmages and an open scrimmage for A-Day on Saturday, April 11.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!