Alabama DB Kameron Howard plans to enter transfer portal
Alabama defensive back Kameron Howard plans to enter the transfer portal, he announced via social media on Saturday.
Howard has only played in two games this season (ULM and Wisconsin) before shutting things down due to a case of tonsillitis. He registered two tackles and half a tackle for loss in his two appearances.
A transfer from Charlotte, Howard joined the Alabama football program during the 2024 offseason. He played in four games last year (Western Kentucky, USF, Wisconsin and Mercer) and redshirted at season’s end.
The transfer portal window is set to open January 2 and remain open until January 16.
Alabama players who have entered the portal
Aeryn Hampton, WR
Kameron Howard, DB
