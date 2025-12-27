Alabama DB Kameron Howard plans to enter transfer portal

Alabama defensive back Kameron Howard plans to enter the transfer portal, he announced via social media on Saturday.

Howard has only played in two games this season (ULM and Wisconsin) before shutting things down due to a case of tonsillitis. He registered two tackles and half a tackle for loss in his two appearances.

A transfer from Charlotte, Howard joined the Alabama football program during the 2024 offseason. He played in four games last year (Western Kentucky, USF, Wisconsin and Mercer) and redshirted at season’s end.

Career Highlights:

• 3 years of eligibility

• 53 career tackles

• 2 career interceptions

• 400+ career snaps pic.twitter.com/8wzmVRaXgM — Kameron Howard (@kamplugg) December 27, 2025

The transfer portal window is set to open January 2 and remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Keep up with the latest players on the move via On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram and Twitter accounts are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest.

Not a member, Tide fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!