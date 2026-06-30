Alabama DB named preseason All-American by Walter Camp Football Foundation

One Alabama football player was named to the 2026 Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams, the Walter Camp Football Foundation publicly announced on Tuesday morning.

Crimson Tide safety Bray Hubbard received a second-team nod from the national outlet. A senior, Hubbard has started the last 21 games of his Alabama career, including all 15 of the Crimson Tide’s 2025 season. Hubbard finished third on the team in tackles (79) and also contributed 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He led Alabama and the SEC with four interceptions, which he returned for 42 total yards. He was also tied for the team lead in pass breakups (6) and forced fumbles (3) on his way to earning All-American recognition.

The Walter Camp Foundation is one of five outlets used to determine consensus All-American status, along with the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, American Football Coaches Association and Sporting News. Announced in December, the Walter Camp All-America teams are selected by FBS head coaches and sports information directors.

Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Wide Receiver: Malachi Toney (Miami), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)

Tight End: Trey’Dez Green (LSU)

Offensive Line: Carter Smith (Indiana), Trevor Goosby (Texas), Austin Siereveld (Ohio State), Anthonie Knapp (Notre Dame)

Center: Kade Pieper (Iowa)

Quarterback: Arch Manning (Texas)

Running Back: Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss), Ahmad Hardy (Missouri)

Placekicker: Tate Sandell (Oklahoma)

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line: Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Tyrique Tucker (Indiana), Teitum Tuioti (Oregon)

Linebacker: Xavier Atkins (Auburn), Sammy Brown (Clemson), Rasheem Biles (Texas)

Defensive Back: Kelley Jones (Mississippi State), Leonard Moore (Notre Dame), Brandon Finney, Jr. (Oregon), KJ Bolden (Georgia)

Punter: Palmer Williams (Baylor)

Kick Returner: Da’Realyst Clark (Kent State)

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Wide Receiver: Cam Coleman (Texas), KJ Duff (Rutgers)

Tight End: Jamari Johnson (Oregon)

Offensive Line: Evan Tengesdahl (Cincinnati), Wendell Moe, Jr. (Tennessee), Jordan Seaton (LSU), Andrew Sprague (Michigan)

Center: Drew Bobo (Georgia)

Quarterback: Julian Sayin (Ohio State)

Running Back: Cam Cook (West Virginia), Caleb Hawkins (Oklahoma State)

Placekicker: Lucas Carneiro (Ole Miss)

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line: A’Mauri Washington (Oregon), Anthony Smith (Minnesota), David Stone (Oklahoma), John Henry Daley (Michigan)

Linebacker: Rolijah Hardy (Indiana), Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asu (Notre Dame), Isaiah Jones (Indiana)

Defensive Back: Bray Hubbard (Alabama), Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia), Marcus Ratcliffe (Texas A&M), Bryce Fitzgerald (Miami)

Punter: Evan Crenshaw (Troy)

Kick Returner: Chauncy Cobb (Arkansas State)

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