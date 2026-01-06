Alabama DL James Smith enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama defensive lineman James Smith has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Smith, a junior, played in all 15 of the Crimson Tide’s games during the 2025-26 season and was in the starting lineup for 12 of them. He finished Year 3 at Alabama with 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to go along with two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. Smith’s 6.5 tackles for loss were the third-most among all Alabama defenders this season.

Smith’s role steadily increased over the course of his tenure with the Tide. He appeared in nine games as a true freshman in 2023 and then all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024. This past year, the Montgomery, Alabama, native stepped into a starting role after a strong close to the 2024 season. Smith tallied 46 tackles, eight TFLs and 3.5 sacks during his career.

With Smith entering the transfer portal, Alabama will have to replace both of its starting interior defensive linemen from its 2025 roster, as Tim Keenan is out of eligibility. Add in LT Overton, and the Crimson Tide will be tasked with replacing all three of its D-line starters this offseason. Smith also joins high school teammate Qua Russaw in entering the transfer portal.

The transfer portal window opened on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

Micah DeBose, OL

Cole Adams, WR

Wilkin Formby, OL

Keon Keeley, DL

Cam Calhoun, DB

Qua Russaw, LB

David Bird, LS

James Smith, DL

