Alabama DL Jordan Renaud enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama defensive end Jordan Renaud is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Renaud, a redshirt sophomore, played in all 15 of Alabama’s games this season and started the last three games after LT Overton missed time due to an undisclosed illness. In his third year in the program, Renaud registered 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a couple of hurries.

As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Renaud appeared in 12 of 13 games and produced 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half of a sack at the Bandit position along the Alabama defensive front. He played in two games as a true freshman in 2023 before redshirting at season’s end.

Renaud’s decision to transfer leaves the Crimson Tide without its top three Bandit defensive ends from the 2025 team, with Overton running out of eligibility and Renaud and Keon Keeley entering the portal. The lone remaining Bandit for the 2026 campaign is Fatutoa Henry, but Alabama did land a commitment from USC transfer Devan Thompkins (6-5, 290).

The transfer portal window opened on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

Micah DeBose, OL

Cole Adams, WR

Wilkin Formby, OL

Keon Keeley, DL

Cam Calhoun, DB

Qua Russaw, LB

David Bird, LS

James Smith, DL

Kelby Collins, DL

Arkel Anugwom, OL

Isaiah Horton, WR

Jordan Renaud, DL

