Alabama DL Kelby Collins entering NCAA transfer portal

Alabama defensive lineman Kelby Collins is entering the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

Collins is a Gardendale, Alabama native who transferred back to his home state to play for the Crimson Tide last offseason. He played in 14 of Alabama’s 15 games this past season as a reserve defensive lineman. He logged two sacks on the season, one in each meeting with Oklahoma, the latter being a huge play that helped Alabama get the CFP first-round victory.

The junior was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school and was viewed as one of the top-10 defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class. He began his career at Florida, where he played his first two collegiate seasons.

He played in all 12 games as a freshman for Florida and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2023, before appearing in just six games for the Gators in 2024.

Alabama has now lost three defensive linemen to the portal in this cycle, with Collins joining Keon Keeley and James Smith.

The portal will remain open until Jan. 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

Micah DeBose, OL

Cole Adams, WR

Wilkin Formby, OL

Keon Keeley, DL

Cam Calhoun, DB

Qua Russaw, LB

David Bird, LS

James Smith, DL

Kelby Collins, DL

