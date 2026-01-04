Alabama DL Keon Keeley is entering NCAA transfer portal

Alabama defensive end Keon Keeley is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Keeley has assumed a larger role this season after not seeing much of the field in his first two years with the Crimson Tide. Keeley has played in 12 games this fall and registered 15 tackles, three sacks and a blocked punt. His three sacks are tied for the third-most on the team.

Keeley made the move from outside linebacker to Bandit defensive end before the 2024 season at Alabama. He played in five games in his second year in Tuscaloosa but only recorded three tackles. Keeley, a former 5-star recruit, did not see the field as a true freshman. He redshirted in Year 1 and has made steady progress throughout his career with the Crimson Tide.

A member of Alabama’s 2023 signing class, Keeley was the nation’s No. 2 overall player out of Tampa, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Keeley was the highest-rated player to sign with the Crimson Tide that cycle, but he’s now the 19th player to transfer from Alabama.

The transfer portal window opened on January 2 and will remain open until January 16.

Alabama players who have entered the portal

Aeryn Hampton, WR

Kameron Howard, DB

Roq Montgomery, OL

Richard Young, RB

Jaylen Mbakwe, WR

Joseph Ionata, OL

Jalen Hale, WR

Olaus Alinen, OL

Noah Carter, LB

Micah DeBose, OL

Cole Adams, WR

Wilkin Formby, OL

Keon Keeley, DL

