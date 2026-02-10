Alabama DL transfer Kedrick Bingley-Jones granted NCAA waiver for seventh season

Alabama defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones received good news on Tuesday.

Bingley-Jones, a transfer from Mississippi State, announced via X that he had been granted a waiver by the NCAA for a seventh season of eligibility. He will be able to play for UA in 2026.

Thank You God! Wavier got approved by the NCAA🙏🏾 #TYG #RollTide — Kedrick Bingley-Jones. (@kedrickbingleyj) February 10, 2026

The former Bulldog was a redshirt senior in 2025, but he is in a similar position as Alabama’s Jah-Marien Latham, who is expected to return for a seventh season, as well. Bingley-Jones has a COVID year from 2020 and only played in six total games in 2023 (2 games) and 2024 (4) because of injuries. Thanks to the waiver, Bingley-Jones is entering his seventh season.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, Bingley-Jones played in all 13 of Mississippi State’s games this season and logged 343 total defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Bingley-Jones recorded 25 tackles, half a tackle for loss, one quarterback hurry and one pass breakup.

Bingley-Jones spent his first four seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Starkville. A native of Concord, N.C., he played in 24 games for the Tar Heels before transferring prior to the 2024 season. Bingley-Jones started four games for the Bulldogs in 2024 before his injury.

The seventh-year senior is one of five defensive line transfers who committed to Alabama this offseason, joining Terrance Green, Devan Thompkins and Caleb Smith. South Carolina edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu could also play the Bandit position for the Crimson Tide in 2026.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!