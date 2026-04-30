Alabama Draft Recap: Favorite picks, biggest surprises in 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror, and it was another busy event for Alabama, which saw 10 former players selected and another six players sign as undrafted free agents.

The Crimson Tide extended its streak of consecutive NFL drafts with a first-round pick to 18 in a row, and there are now 76 former Alabama players on professional rosters after the draft.

Also this week, football coach Kalen DeBoer, basketball coach Nate Oats and former football coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters before taking part in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. There was plenty of Tide men’s basketball news following the transfer portal window’s closure.

BamaOnLine staff members Charlie Potter and Blake Byler discuss the latest news and notes around Alabama football and men’s basketball, and in the main segment, the duo recaps the NFL draft as it relates to the Tide, from favorite picks, biggest surprises and much more.

Thursday’s show topics include:

– Plans in place for Amari Allen, Aden Holloway

– Update on Collins Onyejiaka

– Oats pleased with frontcourt, overall roster

– DeBoer talks EJ Crowell, Ty Simpson

– Ten players taken in 2026 NFL Draft

– Favorite picks and/or landing spots

– Biggest surprises for the Crimson Tide

– Any non-Alabama picks stand out?

– Six players sign as undrafted free agents

– Potential 2027 draft prospects for the Tide

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