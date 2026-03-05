Alabama enters recruitment of Georgia WR DJ Huggins, official visit date set

DJ Huggins, a three-star wide receiver from Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, received an offer from the University of Alabama on Wednesday evening. The news was delivered by the Crimson Tide’s new wide receivers coach, Derrick Nix. The conversation also led Huggins to schedule a summer trip to Tuscaloosa.

Huggins will take an official visit to Alabama on June 12-14. It is the second official visit scheduled for the Peach State product, who has also set one with Georgia for June 5-7 after receiving an offer from the Bulldogs in January. He is currently working on scheduling a spring practice visit with the Crimson Tide after previously attending a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 17 against Eastern Illinois.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound receiver holds several additional offers, including Arkansas, Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, South Florida, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Wisconsin. He is currently slated for unofficial visits to Georgia and Arkansas in the spring.

Huggins was named First Team All-Region and All-State (6A) after recording 67 receptions for 1,127 yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior season.

Other visitors on June 12-14 include:

•Trent Seaborn, four-star QB, Thompson HS in Alabaster (Alabama commit)

•Junior James, four-star S, Thompson HS in Alabaster

•Majay Thompson, three-star WR, Crest HS in Shelby, N.C.

