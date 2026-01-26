Alabama expected to hire Adrian Klemm as its offensive line coach
loading...
loading...
BamaOnLine breaks down how every former Alabama player performed in the conference championship round of the 2025-26 NFL postseason....
The University of Alabama and head coach Kalen DeBoer informed offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic that he would not be retained after joining the...
Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is not expected to return for the 2026 season, per BamaOnLine sources. Bama247 first reported the...
BamaOnLine breaks down Alabama’s 2025 leaders in six statistical categories and how much the Crimson Tide returns in 2026....
BamaOnLine has put together a roster tracker to keep up with who is staying, leaving, and joining Alabama football for the 2026 season....
BamaOnLine publisher Tim Watts and editors Andrew Bone and Charlie Potter break down what Alabama has added via the transfer portal....
BamaOnLine ranks the top 10 players from Alabama's 2025 roster that are returning to the Crimson Tide in 2026....
BamaOnLine breaks down which starters are leaving and returning for the 2026 season for the Alabama Crimson Tide....
Welcome to BamaOnLine’s official transfer portal headquarters. Here, we will track all the comings and goings during the 15-day window....
BamaOnLine breaks down which starters are leaving and returning for the 2026 season for the Alabama Crimson Tide....
The 2025 college football season ended on Monday night with Indiana defeating Miami in the national championship game. The Hoosiers finished as the...
Alabama football's final ranking by the Associated Press for the 2025-26 college football season was revealed on Tuesday....
A roundup of where the Alabama Crimson Tide ranked in several way-too-early top 25s for the 2026 college football season....
Alabama is entering Year 3 of the Kalen DeBoer era, and the Crimson Tide faces several questions. Here’s an early look at those....
BamaOnLine spoke with the high school coach of wide receiver Noah Rogers to see what Alabama is getting in the NC State transfer....
BamaOnLine breaks down how every former Alabama player performed in the Divisional Round of the NFL's 2025-26 postseason....
Alabama welcomes back five starters and over 3,000 snaps of experience from last year's secondary for the 2026 season....
The deadline to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft has passed, and three Alabama underclassmen will go through the process....
Dear finished his rookie year as the Crimson Tide’s fourth-leading rusher with 140 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries....
BamaOnLine takes a look at the current state of Alabama's roster and assesses what positions still need additions....
Pierre is officially returning for the 2026 football season, and the Crimson Tide’s top pass rusher will be wearing a new jersey number....
Former Alabama running back and Heisman winner Mark Ingram was selected to the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class....
Carroll was among 31 rookie players from around the nation honored by the FWAA, including eight from the SEC....
Pierre, a redshirt sophomore, played in all 15 games during the Crimson Tide’s 2025-26 season and started the final 12 contests....
Sabb, a junior, played in and started all 15 games on Alabama’s 2025-26 schedule after returning from a season-ending injury in 2024....