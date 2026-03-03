Alabama Football adds two defensive analysts to 2026 coaching staff
Alabama updated its staff directory on Monday, and two analyst hires were added to it.
Mikael Bradford and Jake Vang will be analysts for the Crimson Tide football program during the upcoming 2026 season. Their additions bring Alabama’s analyst total to 13 on the directory.
Bradford comes from Baylor, where he was set to be a quality control coach in 2026, but now, he will coach at Alabama this fall. He was previously a grad assistant at Colorado State (2023) and Kansas State (2024-25). Bradford worked with the safeties at Kansas State. A Compton, Calif., native played college football at Minot State (2018-19) and Nevada (2020-22).
Vang was going to be the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Central Washington in 2026 before coming to Alabama. He was the edge rushers coach at Sacramento State in 2025. Vang and Bradford both coached at Colorado State in 2023. Vang was a defensive quality control (2022-23) and a defensive analyst (2024). He was also a defensive intern at Michigan State (2020-21) and a defensive graduate assistant at Kansas State 2017-19).
Alabama also officially added Alex Mathis as its associate director of player personnel. The former Georgia Tech executive director of recruiting fills the role left by Jerret McElwain.
Mark Sheridan is no longer listed on UA’s staff directory. Other snalysts who have left for this offseason include Kirk Barron (Oregon State), Mitch Dahlen (Oregon State), Tyler Hughes (BYU), Tevin Madison (Rice), Jamey Mosley (Stanford) and Matt Shadeed (Southern Miss).
List of current Alabama Football analysts
Ryan Trevathan
Braxton Barker
Kivon Coman
Juan Rodriguez
Torrey Gill
Bret Bolin
Cameron Cleminson
Bradley Aoki
Dylan Morris
Luke Cameron
Corey Luciano
Mikael Bradford
Jake Vang
