Alabama Football adds two defensive analysts to 2026 coaching staff

Alabama updated its staff directory on Monday, and two analyst hires were added to it.

Mikael Bradford and Jake Vang will be analysts for the Crimson Tide football program during the upcoming 2026 season. Their additions bring Alabama’s analyst total to 13 on the directory.

Bradford comes from Baylor, where he was set to be a quality control coach in 2026, but now, he will coach at Alabama this fall. He was previously a grad assistant at Colorado State (2023) and Kansas State (2024-25). Bradford worked with the safeties at Kansas State. A Compton, Calif., native played college football at Minot State (2018-19) and Nevada (2020-22).

Vang was going to be the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Central Washington in 2026 before coming to Alabama. He was the edge rushers coach at Sacramento State in 2025. Vang and Bradford both coached at Colorado State in 2023. Vang was a defensive quality control (2022-23) and a defensive analyst (2024). He was also a defensive intern at Michigan State (2020-21) and a defensive graduate assistant at Kansas State 2017-19).

Alabama also officially added Alex Mathis as its associate director of player personnel. The former Georgia Tech executive director of recruiting fills the role left by Jerret McElwain.

Mark Sheridan is no longer listed on UA’s staff directory. Other snalysts who have left for this offseason include Kirk Barron (Oregon State), Mitch Dahlen (Oregon State), Tyler Hughes (BYU), Tevin Madison (Rice), Jamey Mosley (Stanford) and Matt Shadeed (Southern Miss).

Ryan Trevathan

Braxton Barker

Kivon Coman

Juan Rodriguez

Torrey Gill

Bret Bolin

Cameron Cleminson

Bradley Aoki

Dylan Morris

Luke Cameron

Corey Luciano

Mikael Bradford

Jake Vang

