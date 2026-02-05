Alabama Football announces date, opponent for 2026 Homecoming game

Mark your calendars, Alabama fans.

The Crimson Tide announced on Thursday, through NIL collective Yea Alabama, that Alabama’s 2026 Homecoming game will be its Saturday, October 24, home game against Texas A&M.

A start time and network designation will be announced at a later date.

Alabama owns an 89-14-1 (.861) all-time record on Homecoming and has won 22 of its last 25 matchups on Homecoming, dating back to 2000. The Crimson Tide’s last Homecoming foe was Oklahoma in 2024, and the Sooners defeated UA, 23-21, snapping a 22-game winning streak.

It will also be the first time Alabama will host Texas A&M as its Homecoming opponent. The Tide and Aggies have met 16 times, with UA claiming a 13-3 lead in the all-time series. The pair of teams last met during the 2023 season in College Station, with Alabama winning 26-20.

The Crimson Tide will also welcome back a few former players to Bryant-Denny Stadium, as offensive lineman Wilkin Formby and wide receiver Isaiah Horton transferred to Texas A&M this offseason. Cornerback Dezz Ricks is also still on the Aggies’ roster after transferring.

Alabama is set to kick off its 2026 season on Saturday, September 5, against East Carolina.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!