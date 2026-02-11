Alabama Football announces date, time for 2026 A-Day

Mark your calendars, Alabama fans.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer announced on Wednesday that the Golden Flake A-Day will take place on Saturday, April 11, at 1 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium. There was no mention of a game in the release from Alabama Athletics, only a scrimmage, but exactly what fans will see during the final of 15 spring practices remains to be seen. It could be a game, as was typically the case in years past but not in 2025, or an open practice like we saw last year.

Spring games are returning to college football after most teams elected to eliminate the open scrimmage to fans last spring. The moves were because of the spring transfer portal window, which no longer exists. DeBoer also cited injuries as a reason Alabama didn’t have a traditional A-Day Game in 2025. The health of the team is likely to impact his decision again.

From the Alabama Athletics release on Wednesday morning: “While additional details surrounding A-Day will be announced at a later date, attendees should note that some modifications will be made relative to upgraded experiences, activations outside the stadium, concessions and premium seating due to preparations for the concert on Saturday, April 18.

“The annual Walk of Fame ceremony at Denny Chimes, honoring the 2025 captains, will still take place prior to the scrimmage, as will the Walk of Champions.”

The Crimson Tide’s team captains, Parker Brailsford, Tim Keenan, Deontae Lawson and Ty Simpson, all moved on after the 2025 season concluded but will be honored on April 11.

Alabama’s 2026 spring practice will feature a new-look Crimson Tide team. Forty players either ran out of eligibility or entered the NFL draft or transfer portal, while 35 new players committed to Alabama both before and after the season. That includes freshmen and transfers.

UA held onto some key players this offseason, including quarterbacks Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, who will compete for the Tide’s starting quarterback role left vacant by Simpson.

Alabama will kick off its 2026 spring schedule with practice No. 1 in early March.

Not a member, Alabama fans? Join BOL today!

Have you subscribed to BamaOnLine.com yet? You can sign up for ONE MONTH of premium access to our Alabama coverage for just $11.99! Be able to read all of BOL’s premium articles and nuggets covering Alabama sports and recruiting, and also join thousands of other Crimson Tide fans around the globe on the BOL Round Table message board! CLICK HERE!