Alabama Football cancels home-and-home series with Oklahoma State

Alabama Football has canceled an upcoming home-and-home series against Oklahoma State.

The Crimson Tide was set to play the Cowboys in 2028 and 2029, but due to the SEC moving to a 9-game conference schedule, those games will no longer take place as scheduled. Alabama was going to travel to Stillwater on September 23, 2028, and Oklahoma State was going to take a return trip to Tuscaloosa on September 15, 2029. But no more as of Thursday morning.

Alabama needed to make room on its 2028 schedule, as it was scheduled to play four contests out of conference. Canceling the Oklahoma State series felt like an inevitability. The Tide will, however, still play Ohio State in 2027 and 2028. On3’s Brett McMurphy reported on Thursday that the games in Columbus and Tuscaloosa will stay on the teams’ future schedules.

This marks the second home-and-home series that Alabama has been a part of that has been canceled. The Crimson Tide’s 2026-27 matchups with West Virginia were also scrapped.

2027 – Marshall, at Ohio State

2028 – Georgia State, Ohio State, UT Martin

2029 – at Notre Dame

2030 – at Georgia Tech, Notre Dame

2031 – Georgia Tech, Boston College

2032 – Arizona, USF, at Minnesota

2033 – at Arizona, Minnesota

2034 – at Virginia Tech, Boston College

2035 – Virginia Tech

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