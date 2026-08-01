Alabama Football insider Clint Lamb joins BamaOnLine team

Join me in welcoming Clint Lamb (back) to BamaOnLine.

BOL is excited to announce that Alabama Crimson Tide media personality and insider Clint Lamb has officially joined the BOL team.

Known for his detailed analysis across YouTube and social media, Lamb has quickly become one of the rising talents in team-focused college sports media. Most recently, Lamb covered Alabama for Cover Crimson. He also previously worked on the On3 Alabama fan site before and shortly after BOL joined the network.

“Clint is going to significantly elevate BamaOnLine’s coverage of Alabama football and sports,” BOL publisher Tim Watts said. “He will serve in a dual role, contributing editorial coverage while also bringing his in-depth video analysis and unique perspective to our audience.

“Clint is one of the bright young stars in our business. He has incredible passion, a tremendous work ethic and a rapidly growing network of sources. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join our team.”

Established in 1996, BamaOnLine is widely regarded as one of the most iconic fan sites in college sports. It is also home to The BOL RoundTable, the largest online community of Alabama fans.

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